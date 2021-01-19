Beach on Isle of Lewis cordoned off after suspected ordnance found

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A bomb squad has been called to Lewis to deal with a suspected ordnance.

Islanders have been warned to stay away from a stretch of coastline in Uig while the incident is dealt with.

The area has been cordoned off, with coastguards keeping guard.

Four coastguard teams were called out to the scene after the device was discovered on Monday.

The Royal Navy bomb team from Faslane has been dispatched to deal with the ordnance.

Pictures released by HM Coastguard – Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber show the large metal item which is believed to be unexploded ordnance.

A statement from the rescue team said: “Miavaig, Breasclete, Ness & Bragar Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to reports of ordnance found on the shoreline in Uig, Isle of Lewis.

“Explosive Ordnance Unit and Faslane have been contacted and the area cordoned and manned until their arrival.

“Members of the public are asked to stay clear of the area until after the item has been disposed of.”