Sixth emergency airlift to hospital since Barra covid outbreak

Another sick coronavirus patient has been flown to hospital from the island of Barra – the sixth emergency airlift since a cluster broke out on the Outer Hebridean island.

A coastguard helicopter took the person to the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway on Monday.

There are now 49 people who have tested positive with Covid-19 on Barra.

Barra and Vatersay, which are joined by a causeway, have been moved into level four lockdown with more than 165 individuals self isolating – or around 13% of the local population.

Gordon Jamieson, chief executive of NHS Western Isles, said:“Whilst the number of new cases is currently low, we would remind anyone with symptoms to immediately self-isolate and arrange a test.”

The Western Isles total this month of positive coronavirus cases stands at 58. The majority are associated with the Barra outbreak. Three people in South Uist have the virus while in Benbecula a group of five is infected. One individual in the Stornoway also has the disease.

Since the start of the pandemic 137 people across the Western Isles have tested positive.

It is understood of the six people airlifted from Barra, half are in mainland hospitals.