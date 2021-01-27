Island health board make plea for kindness after staff at Covid vaccination centre abused by member of the public

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An island health board has urged residents to be kind after staff at their Covid vaccination centre were abused by a member of the public.

NHS Orkney revealed on social media that workers at their centre in Kirkwall were subject to abuse from a passer-by.

They urged residents to be “kind and patient” with staff as they roll out the “important” vaccination programme to the public.

The behaviour was labelled “distressing” by the island health board and they warned that they would report any further incidents to the police.

The statement said: “NHS Orkney has been made aware of an incident at the Vaccination Centre in Kirkwall where a member of the public was abusive to volunteers and staff operating in the centre.

“We appreciate that these are anxious times, however, there is no excuse for abusing volunteers and staff who are all working hard to deliver the vaccination programme to the public.

“This type of behaviour is distressing for all concerned and will not be tolerated.

“Where appropriate, incidents will be reported to Police Scotland.

“Please be kind and patient with our helpful staff and volunteers as they roll out this important immunisation programme.”