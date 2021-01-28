Vigilance urged as 10 new Covid cases confirmed in Western Isles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ten new Covid cases have been confirmed in the Outer Hebrides, including six linked to an outbreak at the islands’ main hospital.

The cases at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway involves both staff and patients.

NHS Western Isles said the families of affected patients have been contacted and are being asked not to contact the hospital for further information as staff are extremely busy.

Contact tracing is under way and a number of people have already been asked to self-isolate.

Hospital services are currently running as normal but will be kept under constant review. Only essential visiting is allowed at present.

New cluster on Benbecula

Saturday’s Covid vaccination clinic, which was to be held at the hospital, has been moved to the Caberfeidh Hotel in Stornoway.

The health authority also confirmed a new cluster of three cases in Benbecula. These and associated close contacts are affecting Griminish Surgery which was closed yesterday.

Contingency arrangements for Uist and Barra Hospital are being planned as staff from the Griminish Surgery provide cover for the hospital.

The other new Covid case is in South Uist and is linked to a previous positive case.

A NHS Western Isles spokeswoman said: “Clearly, these numbers are concerning and it is vital that our communities do not take any unnecessary risks and are particularly vigilant in terms of any symptoms and immediately self isolate (along with their entire household) and book a test if they develop symptoms, regardless of how mild.”

The authority is urging people to follow Covid advice and guidelines

