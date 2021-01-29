Western Isles to be put in lockdown due to rise in Covid cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Western Isles will be put in lockdown from midnight tonight due to a rise in cases.

The Scottish Government confirmed that the region is being moved up to Level 4 of coronavirus restrictions.

This is due to a rise in new cases there which has caused hospitals on the islands to reach almost full capacity.

A community outbreak on Barra, along with a number of cases identified at Western Isles Hospital has led to this.

There has also been an increase in infection rates in the region.

The cluster at Western Isles Hospital increased to 12 today, with the majority of the cases involving hospital staff.

More than 60 people are self-isolating.

50 residents of Barra have tested positive, with more than 165 self-isolating

Some non-urgent hospital procedures in Stornoway are being rescheduled due to it reaching full capacity.

However, it will still maintain a full emergency service.

Clinical advice is that the move to lockdown is necessary to avoid the NHS becoming overwhelmed.

The Western Isles move into Level 4 lockdown from 00:01 on Saturday.To minimise the risk of spreading the virus, you… Posted by NHS Western Isles on Friday, January 29, 2021

Nobody who lives in an area under lockdown should leave or remain outside their home except for an essential purpose like caring responsibilities, outdoor exercise and work that cannot be done from home.

These are the same rules that mainland Scotland is living under.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “When the situation demands it, we must act quickly and decisively to safeguard health, save lives and protect the NHS.

“As we said we would, we have kept the island areas under review. The advice of our clinical advisers is that due to a rising trend of infections, lockdown is now necessary in the Western Isles.

“Discussions are underway to offer support and ease the pressure on local health services.

“It is essential that we further limit interaction between different households to stem the spread and bring the situation back under control, while we vaccinate more people.

Covid in the Western Isles

“At the moment, lockdown is the best way of keeping each other safe, as vaccination continues. It is how we can protect ourselves and our loved ones.

“I continue to be very grateful to people across the country for their patience and resilience in the face of this extraordinary challenge and I am sure those in the Western Isles will realise the seriousness of the current situation makes this move necessary and respond accordingly.”