NHS Western Isles has hit out at “finger pointing” towards health staff following the decision to move the islands into Level 4 to counter a Covid outbreak.

The tougher restrictions were imposed from Saturday amid growing concern about rising cases and the new variant of the virus being confirmed in the islands.

Three new cases linked to the hospital were reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 19.

A cluster of 50 cases in Barra led to the island and neighbouring Vatersay being placed into Level 4 earlier this month.

The health board has now strongly rejected speculation that locum or agency staff were linked to the rise in cases.

‘We are proud of our staff’

In a statement, it said it was a “difficult, stressful and worrying time” for staff.

“To blame anyone, or point fingers at this time, is unhelpful. In particular to blame healthcare staff or the NHS for a move to Level 4 is unjustified. We are proud of our staff, many of whom have been working tirelessly and selflessly throughout this pandemic to prepare, plan, train and put themselves in the frontline, without a second thought, to care for any and every individual that needs our services, regardless of personal risk.

“We are clear that the source of the outbreak was not locum or agency staff. Locum and agency NHS staff are tested for Covid-19 before taking up a work placement with us.”

NHS Western Isles is investigating various potential possibilities for the source of the outbreak and how it spread.

It said healthcare staff are among the most at risk of contracting the virus but are using self-testing kits twice a week.

Clinical staff brought in from the mainland have been vaccinated and will be tested.