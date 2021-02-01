Dad of murdered Shetland woman Tracy Walker slams her killers as they appeal sentences

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The father of murdered Shetland woman Tracy Walker slammed her killers, as they appeal their sentences.

Ms Walker was stabbed to death by Ross MacDougall and Dawn Smith in July 2019, with the pair being jailed for a total of more than 40 years after a High Court trial at the end of last year.

Her grieving father called the pair “disgusting pieces of rubbish” in an interview with the Scottish Sun.

Derek Smith, 74, made the remarks after MacDougall, 32, and Smith, 29, appealed their sentences.

The murder took place in Lerwick, Shetland, with mother-of-two Ms Walker’s throat slit.

© Supplied by Police Scotland

Mr Smith called for the pair to drop their legal bids to let the family heal and try to move on.

He said: “It’s disgusting they’re appealing.

“They are just pieces of rubbish. If anything, they should get longer sentences.

“Both will eventually get out — but my Tracy is never coming back.”

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pair targeted their victim because they needed money to buy drugs.

© Supplied by Police Scotland

The two addicts knew she was carrying money and hoped she would provide them with the cash needed to satisfy their depraved cravings.

They then confronted Ms Walker, 40, with MacDougall striking her on the head with a rock before strangling her and repeatedly stabbing her in the throat.

Mr Smith, a great-grandad, was too ill to attend the trial but followed it from his home in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

He said: “It comes as a shock when you hear in detail just how gruesome her death was.

“It affects you deeply because it’s just so terrible.”

© Supplied by Police Scotland

MacDougall was jailed for at least 23 years for the July 2019 slaying.

Smith must do a minimum 20 years behind bars.

Judge Lord Uist told MacDougall he was “evil.”