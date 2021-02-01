Man airlifted from Skye beauty spot with serious injuries after sledging incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a sledging incident on Skye.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team and the Stornoway-based coastguard helicopter headed to the scene close to the Old Man of Storr after the alarm was raised at 1.30pm on Sunday.

The man, who is believed to be local, was seriously injured.

SkyeMRT were called at 13:30 yesterday after reports that a local man had seriously injured himself whilst sledging… Posted by Skye Mountain Rescue Team SCIO on Monday, February 1, 2021

Members of the mountain rescue team administered pain relief, before making the man comfortable for uplift by the helicopter.

He was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

A police spokesman said: “The incident was led by the Skye Mountain Rescue Team.

“It was reported to us just before 1pm on Sunday.

“The 36-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after sustaining serious injuries.

“There is no update on the man’s condition.”

The spokesman confirmed the man is local and there has been no breach of travel restrictions.