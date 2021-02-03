Eilidh MacLeod: Manchester Arena victim remembered on the day she should have turned 18

Manchester Arena bomb attack victim Eilidh MacLeod from the Isle of Barra has been poignantly remembered on what would have been her 18th birthday.

In an emotional tribute, Eilidh was recalled for “her zest for life and learning and her ability to brighten up a room”.

Posting a picture of Eilidh in her piping attire with Kismul Castle at Castlebay in the background The Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust said Eilidh’s birthday on Monday would have been a “landmark”.

It wished her a “Happy Heavenly 18th Birthday Eilidh”.

Keen piper Eilidh, 14, was among the 22 people killed at US singer Ariana Grande’s concert in 2017.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre survived – despite horrific injuries.

“Turning 18 is a landmark day in every young person’s life. There is no doubt that this coming of age would have been a big deal for Eilidh. She loved a party with her family and friends and any get together for celebration would’ve had music at its heart. We can only imagine the fun she and her friends would’ve had marking this special day. Her social media would be in overdrive!

“But as always with Eilidh, she was sensible and pragmatic. Turning 18 would have never just been about the celebrations on the day. It would have symbolised so much more for her – the opportunities, adventures and discoveries that lay ahead and where the next steps in life would take her. And while we can’t celebrate with her, she is firmly in our thoughts and we raise a smile to her memory and the positive impact she had on our lives.

“We will remember what we are all missing by the loss of Eilidh and, while we will undoubtedly be sad at not watching her maturing as a young adult, we have many happy memories that help to ease the feeling of loss and longing.

“We should reflect on what she gave us in life and how she made us feel. We remember the happy times, the laughs and smiles, the music she made, her friendship that was dependable and constant, her pleasant and quiet nature, her zest for life and learning and her ability to brighten up a room. We also keep her family and friends in our thoughts and offer them the strength they need.

“We know that Eilidh would be smiling all day long. So, let us smile as wide as we can with our happy memories of a very special young lady on her 18th.”