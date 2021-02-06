First movie shot entirely on Uists to get red carpet treatment online

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first feature film ever shot solely on the Uists – a comedy drama about a group of male refugees stuck on a remote island – is to get its Scottish premiere online next month.

The movie Limbo was written and directed by Edinburgh-based Ben Sharrock –who had never been to the Uists before penning the film.

The film by the award-winning Scottish director will have its Scottish premiere online at Glasgow Film Festival from March 3-6, to enable people across the country to see it for the first time.

Limbo is a deadpan comedy-drama which the makers say brings a “completely fresh perspective” to the life of a migrant.

Musician Omar – played by Amir El-Masry – has fled conflict in Syria and now finds himself at a refugee centre on a remote Scottish island.

Separated from home and family, he waits in limbo for others to decide his future.

Omar’s desperate situation is marked by open hostility, offers of friendship and small acts of kindness from the strangers all around him.

Limbo was shot on location on the Uists in late 2019 and features many members of the local community as extras.

The film was included in the world famous Cannes Official Selection 2020 as one of the year’s best new features.

The director said: “Limbo is a Scottish film through and through. It was made by our own talented and diverse group of Scottish industry professionals that were mad enough to come with us and capture this story in some of the remotest but most beautiful parts of our country.

“We have been lucky enough to show our film to audiences across the world but I am so excited to finally be bringing Limbo home to show Scottish audiences, and what better way to do this than with the support of Glasgow Film Festival.”

Producer Irune Gurtubai said: “We shot in winter in the Uists under at times impossible conditions, and now more than ever we feel that it was all worth it.

“We are proud of the amazing cast and hardy crew that made Limbo possible, as well as the great support we received from Screen Scotland, BFI and Film4.

“Filmmaking really is a team effort so we will be sending many thank you notes in the coming days.

Global streaming service Mubi, the world’s biggest community of film lovers, has secured the rights to the movie.

Kevin Chan, of Mubi, said: “We are thrilled to be able to work with Ben on bringing Limbo to UK and Irish audiences in these increasingly fractured times we live in.”