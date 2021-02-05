Coastguard helicopter drafted in to escort patient off Barra

A coastguard helicopter has this afternoon transferred a patient from Barra to Glasgow.
The assistance of the helicopter crew was requested around 1.50pm, with the patient transferred from the Hebridean isle to Glasgow Airport.
The transfer, requested by the health service, also required the attendance of the Barra coast rescue team who manned the landing site.
The patient is understood to have been transferred from Glasgow Airport to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Their condition is not known.
