Navy bomb disposal team dealing with suspected ordnance on Uist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team has blown up rocket motors found on a South Uist beach.

A controlled explosion was carried out this morning following the find of two ordanance devices over the weekend.

The first was made at Howmore at about 2pm on Friday, with Benbecula and Lochboisdale coastguard teams attending.

The area was cordoned off to protect members of the public whilst the Royal Navy team made their way for the Hebridean isle.

A busy weekend for Uist Coastguard Teams.Saturday 6th February 2021, members of Benbecula and Lochmaddy Teams along… Posted by HM Coastguard Benbecula on Monday, February 8, 2021

But on Sunday, the Benbecula team was called out again on Sunday after further suspected ordnance was discovered at Drimsdale.

A spokesman said today: “We can confirm that Royal Navy bomb disposal experts from Clyde-based Northern Diving Group deployed to Stornoway to investigate suspected items of ordnance found on Frobost beach on Friday, February 5.

“The items were found to be rocket motors and a controlled explosion was carried out early this morning.”