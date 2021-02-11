Harris wildfire up to a kilometre wide brought under control by fire service

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters have extinguished a wildfire that was stretching up to a kilometre wide on Harris this evening.

Two appliances were sent out to attend to the fire, which was burning in the Bunavoneader area of North Harris, at 7.50pm.

They brought it under control in just over an hour.

Elsewhere crews were in attendance at a wildfire near Laide, west of Ullapool.

Four appliances were sent to the scene just after 7pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “We had a wildfire measuring from 500m to a kilometre of firefront around Bunavoneader.

“Two appliances were in attendance.

“There was no danger to properties, and the situation is under control.”

The call came at 7.50pm and the stop message came in at 8.55pm. The situation is under control. We had two appliances in attendance.”

Conditions pose fire risk

This latest wildfire was unrelated to the mile-wide one that burned this morning at Horsacleit, also on the Isle of Harris.

Two appliances were sent to that fire at 6.30am, with the stop message coming through around five hours later.

Another large wildfire on Benbecula was also brought under control this morning, with the last appliance leaving at 2.30pm today after fighting the blaze overnight.

However, firefighters did attend the scene earlier this evening to check it is safe.

Yesterday, SFRS area commander Bruce Farquharson said: “There may have been a lot of snow in the eastern and central areas of Scotland, but that is not the case in the western coastal areas and fuel conditions are very different.

“At this time of year, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation left over – which essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“As a result, there are currently vast areas of countryside all over the country that are tinder dry and vulnerable, this provides all of the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”