Nine new Covid cases identified on Lewis

Nine new Covid-19 cases have been identified in the Western Isles.
The positive cases have been identified on Lewis and NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson has confirmed that two are linked to a previous case identified on Wednesday.
The remaining cases are linked to an earlier outbreak in Stornoway.
In a video online shared via the NHS Western Isles social media pages, Mr Jamieson says: “There have been nine new positive Covid-19 cases here in the Western Isles.
“Two of those cases are linked to the Lewis case that was confirmed yesterday (Wednesday).
“Our test and protect system is ongoing to determine the exact source of that cluster.
“The remaining seven cases are associated with the Stornoway outbreak.”
Mr Jamieson has said preventing the spread of the virus is the priority of NHS Western Isles.
He added: “It is critical that we suppress the current outbreaks.
“Please remember Facts.
“Please wear your face coverings. Please avoid crowded places. Please clean your hands and hard surfaces regularly and please keep your two-metre distance.
“If you develop symptoms please self-isolate immediately and arrange a test.
“Please keep your contact with others to an absolute minimum.
“Thank you for all these precautions you are taking.”
The rollout of the vaccination programme is continuing in the Western Isles with two clinics taking place today.
In Stornoway, jabs will be delivered at the Caberfeidh Hotel with those on Barra attending the islands learning centre for appointments.
A reminder of FACTS campaign
- Face coverings must be worn in shops, on public transport and in enclosed spaces
- Avoid crowded places
- Clean your hands regularly and thoroughly as well as hard surfaces before or after you have touched them
- Two-metre distancing
- Self-isolate and book a test if you have any symptom
Our message to Scotland is to #StayAtHome.
You should now only leave the house for essential reasons like:
✔ Getting food or medicines
✔ Any medical need
✔ Exercise
By following these rules you’re saving lives.
