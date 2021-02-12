Infrastrata buys Bifab Methil and Arnish yards in £850,000 deal

Infrastrata has announced the acquisition of the Methil and Arnish yards from the collapsed Scottish manufacturer Burntisland Fabrication (BiFab).
BiFab entered administration in December after a Scottish Government decision to remove support for the ailing firm meant the loss of a key contract for wind turbine jackets for the NnG windfarm.
Now Infrastrata is taking on the two yards on the east and west coasts of Scotland, trading under its Harland & Wolff brand which also has facilities in Belfast and Appledore.
To read the full story, visit Energy Voice.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe