Infrastrata buys Bifab Methil and Arnish yards in £850,000 deal

Infrastrata has announced the acquisition of the Methil and Arnish yards from the collapsed Scottish manufacturer Burntisland Fabrication (BiFab).

BiFab entered administration in December after a Scottish Government decision to remove support for the ailing firm meant the loss of a key contract for wind turbine jackets for the NnG windfarm.

Now Infrastrata is taking on the two yards on the east and west coasts of Scotland, trading under its Harland & Wolff brand which also has facilities in Belfast and Appledore.

To read the full story, visit Energy Voice.