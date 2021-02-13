Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Residents asked to stay indoors as fire crews fight latest blaze on Lewis

by Craig Munro
February 13, 2021, 2:47 pm
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsTwo appliances have been sent to the fire. Picture by Chris Sumner
Two appliances have been sent to the fire. Picture by Chris Sumner

Residents in the area around a new wildfire on Lewis have been asked to stay inside and close their doors and windows as crews battle the blaze.

Two appliances were sent out to the large fire near Loch Coille in Keose at around 1.15pm.

A lot of smoke is blowing towards the nearby village of Leurbost, although the houses are far enough away to be safe from the fire itself.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We have two pumps in attendance at Loch Coille in Keose, where there is quite a large fire in the grassy area.

“The wildfire is proceeding to the end of the loch and the village of Leurbost is quite heavily smoke-logged at the moment.

“They have been in attendance since around 1.15pm.”

More from the Press and Journal