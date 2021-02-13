Residents asked to stay indoors as fire crews fight latest blaze on Lewis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents in the area around a new wildfire on Lewis have been asked to stay inside and close their doors and windows as crews battle the blaze.

Two appliances were sent out to the large fire near Loch Coille in Keose at around 1.15pm.

A lot of smoke is blowing towards the nearby village of Leurbost, although the houses are far enough away to be safe from the fire itself.

Emergency services are in attendance at a fire on Lochs Road, Isle of Lewis. Residents in the surrounding area are asked to please stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed. pic.twitter.com/RysHl2IHpV — Western Isles Police (@WIslesPolice) February 13, 2021

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We have two pumps in attendance at Loch Coille in Keose, where there is quite a large fire in the grassy area.

“The wildfire is proceeding to the end of the loch and the village of Leurbost is quite heavily smoke-logged at the moment.

“They have been in attendance since around 1.15pm.”