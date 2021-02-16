Father and daughter coastguard team rescues ‘hypothermic’ woman after 3.30am fall from Hebridean cliff edge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A father and daughter coastguard team rescued a woman after she fell down a cliff and into water in the Western Isles.

The alarm was raised around 3.30am at Bragar cemetery on the west coast of Lewis.

Derek and Kayleigh Smith reached the 28-year-old woman and helped her from the water.

A coastguard spokesman said: “The woman was becoming hypothermic and needed some help.

“They continued to assess her condition and began to warm her.

© Supplied by Stornoway Coastguard

“While they and other members of the team continued to monitor her condition, a rope rescue system was set up on the cliff above, in order to extricate the casualty from the base of the cliff.

“Once secured in the stretcher and recovered to the top of the cliff, the casualty was handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service for onward care at Western Isles Hospital.

“We wish the her a speedy recovery and want to remind everyone to take extra care at cliff edges in wet and slippery conditions.”

Coastguard teams from Bragar, Breasclete, Miavaig, Ness and Stornoway headed to the scene and found the woman struggling in cold and wet conditions.

Heavy wind to continue in the Western Isles until tomorrow night

A yellow warning for wind in the Western Isles has been issued by the Met Office.

It remains in place until 10pm tomorrow.

The agency’s chief forecaster said: “Some delays to road, air and ferry transport are likely. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

“Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.”

Much of Scotland’s west coast avoided the worst of the disruption caused by last week’s snow and plunging temperatures but the region was battered by high winds and rain overnight.