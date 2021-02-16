Shetland ferry service temporarily suspended after ship breaks down

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Shetland island’s mainland ferry link has been temporarily suspended due to a ship breakdown.

There is currently no ferry service between Lerwick and Bressay after the island’s ship, MV Leirna, was withdrawn with technical issues.

A spokesman for Shetland Islands Council said another vessel cannot be provided to cover the route for the time being due to current weather conditions.

This leaves passengers with no sea link between the Bressay, the fifth largest island in Shetland, and the mainland.

However, the council has confirmed a replacement vessel will be brought in as soon as weather conditions improve, while the ship is being repaired.