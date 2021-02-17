Hit TV show Shetland to start filming in the isles in April

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Filming for the next series of hit BBC crime drama Shetland will begin in the isles in April.

The TV show stars Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez who investigates crimes on the scenic island.

Filming for series six was due to start last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

However, producer Louise Say confirmed that production will start in April, and that everyone working on the show will be tested for Covid before coming to Shetland.

Both series six and seven will be filmed in 2021, with three shoots planned in Shetland this year.

Covid protocols

Ms Say told BBC Radio Shetland that the production will take place under strict coronavirus guidelines, with regular testing of cast and crew.

Their Covid protocols have been approved by NHS Shetland and Shetland Islands Council.

She said: “When we come to Shetland to film in April, we will test all our cast and crew before we leave the mainland.

“In our travels to Shetland we will be wearing PPE, we will be hand sanitising. Once we arrive in Shetland there will be regular testing again throughout the whole shoot.”

The cast and crew will also be social distancing for their entire visit.

Ms Say added: “The Scottish Government say that the film and television business is permitted.

“We are under very strict guidelines, both from Scottish Government and from industry guidelines written by the BBC, ITV, the British Film Commission.

“Those guidelines really make us operate under a very different way, with very comprehensive protocols that protect the cast, the crew and the local population of Shetland from the spread of the virus.”

Relationships

When asked about the relationship between the production team and the island community, Ms Say said that the crew “deeply respects” the bond between them.

It was previously reported that filming would begin this month, but this has been pushed back until April.

BBC One has yet to announce a planned airdate for the series, although described the plotline of series six as “intriguing and emotionally intoxicating.”