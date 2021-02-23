Something went wrong - please try again later.

Close friends and former colleagues of the late politician Charles Kennedy talk candidly about the vicious social media abuse he was subjected to towards the end of his life in a new documentary.

One of the most gifted politicians of his age, Mr Kennedy died less than a month after being unseated from the House of Commons in 2015.

He was just 55 years old.

Now the BBC Alba programme Charles Kennedy: A Good Man Speaking tonight tells the former MP’s story from his upbringing on a Highland croft, his dogged fight for the largest parliamentary seat in Britain, to his rise to leader of the Liberal Democrats and ultimately his resignation due to alcoholism.

Post 2010 coalition and 2014 Scottish independence referendum, the 2015 General Election campaign was one unlike anything seen in the Highlands before.

He was hounded on social media.

Beyond belief

Brian Wilson, a journalist and former Labour minister, says: “He had someone full-time deleting the abuse towards him on social media.

“Charlie was grieving the death of his parents, the loss of his best friend, and trying to hold a family together. Nobody could have been well equipped to deal with that. It was beyond belief the things that were being said and done.

“What Charles was subjected to had nothing to do with his politics, had no respect for what he’d done in politics or in public life, and had no respect for his personal circumstances.

“It was naked abuse and denigration of the worst kind. I think what was done to him was cruel beyond words.”