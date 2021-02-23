Something went wrong - please try again later.

While most of Scotland awaited a plan to exit coronavirus restrictions, one Shetland charity shop has opened its doors again after nearly two months.

The islands have remained in Level 3 restrictions while the mainland has been placed back in lockdown since Boxing Day.

The latest Scottish Government figures showed there has been no cases of Covid-19 in Shetland for the last seven days.

This week, the Cancer Research UK shop in Lerwick reopened for the first time since Christmas Eve to try to get work back on track.

Closing after Christmas was ‘right thing to do’

Store manager Dianne Gear’s own father Tommy Moore died from bowel cancer when she was just eight.

She has since dedicated herself to working tirelessly to help give families more time with loved ones.

Mrs Gear said: “I remember being involved in my first fundraising event when I was about nine and I’m proud my own mum volunteered in the charity shop in Shetland for decades right up until last year, giving her time so generously to help beat cancer.

“The last time I was in the shop was Christmas Eve when there were still Christmas cards on the shelves.

“Over Christmas there was an outbreak of Covid-19 in Shetland so it was the right thing to do to remain closed after Christmas.

“The situation is looking much brighter in Shetland now so we’re proud to re-open but with strict Covid safety measures in place.

“We have such a warm community of staff and volunteers who help in the shop so it feels great to be back.”

Safety measures introduced for safe reopening

The Shetland shop is the charity’s most northerly branch while its most southerly store in Jersey, in the Channel Islands, is the only other one currently open.

Safety measure introduced include a 48-hour quarantine period for donated items.

However, the charity is encouraging donors to call ahead before arriving to check there is space available.

Cancer Research UK currently funds about half of all studies in the UK.

However, the charity is predicting a £300million drop in income over the next three years.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s Scotland spokeswoman, said: “Covid-19 has slowed us down, but we will never stop.

“With about 32,400 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Scotland, we are absolutely determined to continue creating better cancer treatments for the future.

“Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on every pound raised. So, with the help of shoppers across Scotland we believe that together we will still beat cancer.”