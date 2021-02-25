Covid: Testing at island entry points to be discussed with ministers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A rollout of mass testing at island entry points across Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles is to be debated tomorrow.

A meeting with Scottish Government ministers has been secured by island politicians.

The meeting will involve islands minister Paul Wheelhouse and Mairi Gougeon, minister for rural affairs and the natural environment.

There have been recent demands for the Scottish Government to look at the introduction of testing at island entry points.

Testing proposal is good news

Shetland’s MSP Beatrice Wishart has been calling for this additional safeguard alongside northern isles Lib Dem colleagues Liam McArthur MSP and Alistair Carmichael MP since December.

Ms Wishart said: “It is good news that the Scottish Government has finally looked seriously at the proposal of testing.

“We are hearing this week how Scotland and the rest of the UK is going to emerge from lockdown.

“Businesses need recent progress to continue, so that we don’t have to revert to more damaging lockdowns in the future.

“As restrictions start to lift, that means finding new ways to keep prevalence low. Having a robust testing regime at the island entry points could help to ensure that Shetland can be both open and secure.

“This could help give confidence to those who want to travel safely, while adding a layer of reassurance for islanders who are ready to welcome them. It could be a critical safeguard in amongst a wider system.

“I hope the meeting with the Scottish Government will be the first step towards the introduction of a testing regime which adds that layer of protection.”

Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur added: “The First Minister indicated during her statement to parliament on Tuesday that expanding testing capacity has allowed the government to look at how restrictions might be eased over the coming weeks.

“On that basis, the refusal to introduce testing at airports and ferry ports becomes increasingly less justifiable.

“I’ll therefore be raising this during discussions with ministers on this matter and will be urging them to reconsider their approach.”

Mr McArthur is also seeking assurances that island businesses would continue to have access to the same financial support as businesses in mainland Scotland until the end of June.

Learning from the Faroe Islands

© Shutterstock

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil said: “This is good news, particularly as I have been calling on the Scottish Government for increased Covid testing since last April.

“We have seen how successful the Faroe Islands approach to testing has been and it is good that we have looked and learnt.”

A Scottish Government spokesman confirmed the meeting is to take place, adding: “To suppress the spread of Covid-19 it is essential that, with limited exception, there is no travel except for essential purposes – this applies across Scotland, including in island communities.

“We are working with relevant NHS boards, and local authorities to develop proposals for community testing that address the needs of local communities.

“Our expanded testing programme is one of three key methods we are utilising to beat this virus by identifying cases and breaking chains of transmission, along with vaccination and the important lockdown restrictions that everyone in Scotland must follow.

“All these measures work to greatest effect when they are applied together.”