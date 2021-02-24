Gaelic drama Bannan picked up by American network

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

BBC Alba’s long-running Gaelic drama series Bannan has been picked up for a North American launch.

Announced by producers Young Films and the sales distributors, Videoplugger, the series will stream on MHz Choice in the USA and Canada from early March.

This follows the success of the launch of Episodes 1 – 18 in France, where a further 10 episodes of the show have now also been sold.

The flagship drama Bannan has now broadcast seven seasons in the UK and the producers hope to shoot the eagerly awaited eighth series in September.

The power of Gaelic drama

Set in a Scottish island community and shot on Skye, the character driven drama brings to life the challenges of rural life in a new and contemporary way.

The series has tackled a number of challenging and thought-provoking storylines including child grooming, terminal illness and BBC Alba’s first ever murder.

Chris Young, founder of Skye-based Young Films and producer of Bannan, said: “Once again we see the power of our Gaelic drama to touch people thousands of miles away with different languages and culture from our own.

“Audiences in the USA, Canada and France can connect with characters like Mairi and Ceitidh and their emotional journeys.

“Whether subtitled in English or French or dubbed in Breton these stories resonate as strongly abroad as they do at home.

“And with a new American audience we are confident that Bannan will travel further around the world and reach an even wider viewership.”