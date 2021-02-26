Rough sea conditions lead to 12-hour rescue operation for unwell crewman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A vessel close to Norway was forced to make a 12-hour detour in adverse conditions after a worker onboard took ill.

A coastguard helicopter was deployed to the ship, that sat 90-miles off Shetland’s east coast, following reports of an unwell crewman.

Due to rough weather conditions a patient transfer could not be completed by the team meaning a 12-hour journey would have to be made back to port.

Battling high seas and five-metre ocean swells, the craft finally reached the port of Lerwick around 5am this morning after rescue operations began at 4.30pm yesterday.

© Supplied by CalcMaps

Once on dry land, ambulance crews transported the patient to Gilbert Bain Hospital.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “We received reports of an unwell crewman who needed assistance at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

“A coastguard helicopter was deployed but a failed attempted was made in transporting the patient from the vessel due to adverse weather conditions.”

“The vessel had to make a 90-mile trip to Lerwick where we assisted in handing the patient over to the care of ambulance crews.”