Rough sea conditions lead to 12-hour rescue operation for unwell crewman

A vessel close to Norway was forced to make a 12-hour detour in adverse conditions after a worker onboard took ill.
A coastguard helicopter was deployed to the ship, that sat 90-miles off Shetland’s east coast, following reports of an unwell crewman.
Due to rough weather conditions a patient transfer could not be completed by the team meaning a 12-hour journey would have to be made back to port.
Battling high seas and five-metre ocean swells, the craft finally reached the port of Lerwick around 5am this morning after rescue operations began at 4.30pm yesterday.
Once on dry land, ambulance crews transported the patient to Gilbert Bain Hospital.
A coastguard spokeswoman said: “We received reports of an unwell crewman who needed assistance at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.
“A coastguard helicopter was deployed but a failed attempted was made in transporting the patient from the vessel due to adverse weather conditions.”
“The vessel had to make a 90-mile trip to Lerwick where we assisted in handing the patient over to the care of ambulance crews.”
