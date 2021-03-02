Covid-19: More than 50 percent of adults given first dose of vaccine in Western Isles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 50 per cent of adults have been given their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, NHS Western Isles has said.

Patients who are aged 16-24 with underlying health conditions in Western Isles such as Chronic respiratory disease, Diabetes mellitus and Immuno suppression Aspleniaare are now being invited to come for vaccination.

‘Very high uptake is encouraging’

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “In the Western Isles, we have had a very high uptake of the vaccine, which is encouraging, and we have now vaccinated 50.4 per cent of all adults (11,316 individuals in total) in the Western Isles, which is the highest vaccination rate in Scotland.

“We are also progressing well with second vaccinations, and over 700 second doses have already been administered.

“We continue to make excellent progress but the speed at which we can offer appointments in dependent on the vaccine supplied to us, so we would ask for your patience as we continue with this very important programme.”

He added: “We would also ask that, if you are invited forward for the vaccine, that you please get it.

“It provides the best protection against Covid-19.

“Please in the meantime, ensure that you continue to follow all the precautions in place, regardless of whether or not you have been vaccinated, as there is still the potential that you could spread Covid-19 to others.”

NHS Western Isles are continuing to vaccinate those aged 60 or over, unpaid carers, and those who are shielding (clinically extremely vulnerable).

Anyone who is aged 70 or over and have not yet received an appointment, are encouraged to call 0808 196 8383.