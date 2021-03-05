Bus services in Western Isles scaled back following link to Covid case

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Buses on Lewis and Harris have been hit by a coronavirus alert.

A skeleton service is operating today following notification of a Covid-19 close contact link.

Services are subject to further disruption at short notice today.

However, buses for key workers’ children will go ahead as scheduled.

Western Isles Council is advising passengers to make alternative arrangements if at all possible.

Last night’s late buses from Stornoway to Point, and Back and Tolsta were cancelled.

Three new cases of coronavirus emerged in the Western Isles on Thursday.

One is a household contact of a case linked to Stornoway Primary school.

The other two people are from the same household.

None are known to be connected to the Lewis outbreak which stands at 95 people, though most have recovered.

Stornoway Primary has been closed for deep-cleaning, all the affected staff have been sent home to self-isolate and the school will be closed today. It is expected to reopen on Monday.

Contact tracing is active and local NHS callers are getting in touch with people who are identified as being in recent close proximity with the latest cases, asking them to self isolate.