Winds of up to 75mph due to hit the Western Isles

Residents in the Western Isles and the West Highlands have been warned to expect travel disruption tomorrow night due to high winds.

The Met Office has released a yellow wind weather warning from 5pm-11pm tomorrow.

Gusts of wind between 65 to 75mph are forecast for tomorrow evening, which could lead to delays for road, air, and ferry transport.

Bus services will also be negatively affected, with commuters being warned to leave extra time for their journeys.

⚠️YELLOW weather warning for #wind will be in place between 5pm & 11pm tomorrow across the Isle of #Skye & the Outer Hebrides – our 24/7 control room team will be monitoring conditions across trunk roads in the area, please drive to conditions if out! 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/QLOy1UvSyV — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) March 8, 2021

High-sided vehicles like lorries will face delays on bridges and exposed routes due to the high winds.

The Met Office warning added: “Southerly gale or severe gales are expected for a few hours during Tuesday evening bringing gusts of 65 to 75 mph.

“Winds will decrease from the southwest towards late evening.”