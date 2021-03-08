Tuesday, March 9th 2021 Show Links
Body found in search for missing Tobermory man

by Craig Munro
March 8, 2021, 2:49 pm Updated: March 8, 2021, 3:03 pm
Mr Dyer's body was discovered this morning at Rockburn, Tobermory.

A body has been found in the search for a missing Tobermory man.

Police and coastguard teams launched a search for 45-year-old Robert Dyer yesterday afternoon, and resumed again this morning.

A spokesman has now confirmed a body has been found in the Rockburn area.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death, though it is not being treated as suspicious.

