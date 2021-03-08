Body found in search for missing Tobermory man

A body has been found in the search for a missing Tobermory man.
Police and coastguard teams launched a search for 45-year-old Robert Dyer yesterday afternoon, and resumed again this morning.
A spokesman has now confirmed a body has been found in the Rockburn area.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death, though it is not being treated as suspicious.
Police and coastguard crews searching for missing person in Tobermory
