Colonsay: Island’s only hotel goes up for sale

The only hotel and restaurant on a Scottish island has been put up for sale.

The Colonsay Hotel, which offers spectacular views towards Jura, is on the market for £650,000.

Current owner Jane Howard said the hotel had “huge potential”, particularly when Colonsay is becoming more and more popular to visitors tempted by its white sandy beaches and wildlife.

The 18th century drovers inn has been lovingly extended over the years to ensure it retained some of its original identity.

There are nine boutique-style bedrooms and suites, along with a bar, conservatory and dining room.

There is also extensive outbuildings and a separate staff accommodation included in the sale.

Potential buyers will also have the opportunity to negotiate the sale or rent of a two-bedroom cottage adjacent to the hotel.

The island, accessed by ferry or air service from Oban, Islay and Kennacraig, boasts a busy tourism trade and lots of attractions to keep visitors entertained, with the Colonsay Hotel the sole serviced accommodation offering on the island.

Ms Howard, who has owned the hotel since 2005, said: “The hotel presents a fantastic opportunity to build on an already successful business and take it to the next level on one of the most beautiful islands in the world.

“The Isle of Colonsay is becoming more and more desirable as a unique tourist destination for guests looking for remote and beautiful landscapes, beaches, ancient history and stunning wildlife.

“The hotel offers the most comfortable and welcoming base to enjoy the island and huge potential to develop its offering.”

Brian Sheldon, regional director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, added: “As the island’s only hotel and pub, the business enjoys excellent occupancy as well as good levels of local trade and is considered to be the hub of the island’s social life.

“We believe this will be a very successful business for a buyer going into 2021 and beyond.”