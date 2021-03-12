Police seek witnesses after Shetland school fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a fire broke out at a primary school in Lerwick.

Firefighters were called to Sound Primary School at about 10pm on Sunday after an office chair was set on fire at the multi-purpose court.

Police also attended but a number of youths spotted in the area made off.

Witnesses are not being urged to come forward, with fire chiefs also urging parents to make their children aware of the dangers of fire-raising.

‘A needless drain on emergency service resources’

The fire service’s area commander, Iain Macleod, has issued a stern warning to those who may consider starting deliberate fires.

He said: “Deliberate fires have the potential to cause injury and even death or cause devastating damage to our environment and properties.

“They are a needless drain on emergency service resources.

“Our firefighters and community action teams have been and will continue to work extremely hard to engage with the public and promote safety messages.

“But as we cannot conduct school visits or engage with young people directly through clubs and groups at this time, I would ask parents, guardians, and carers to help by making sure that children and young people are aware of the risks and consequences of deliberate fire setting.”

Criminal offence

Mr Macleod continued: “It is vital we continue to remind people that deliberate fire setting is a crime and a criminal record can affect future life and job opportunities – a price that can be easily avoided.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can also be lodged through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.