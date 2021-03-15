Shetland primary school shut today for ‘deep clean’ following positive Covid case

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Shetland primary school is shut today after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed.

Mossbank Primary School – which was due to welcome back its senior pupils today as part of the roadmap out of lockdown – will undergo a deep clean today following the news of the positive case.

Contact tracing has been completed and a small number of individuals are now self-isolating.

Education director Helen Budge said she knew the P4-P7s who had been due back today would be “disappointed” at the delay, but said she is confident they can return tomorrow.

Parents and carers were told last night that the school would be closed today and assured it is a “low-risk” situation.

Ms Budge said: “We are aware how disappointed our P4–P7 children at Mossbank Primary School will be to not return today as planned, particularly after undertaking remote learning from home for weeks. We look forward to welcoming them back tomorrow morning. This is a low risk situation and we are confident that the measures we have in place will limit any potential spread of the virus.

“Our focus remains the wellbeing of our pupils, our staff and the wider community. We will continue to work closely with public health and monitor the situation in the coming days.”