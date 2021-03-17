Shetland man’s careless driving caused death of 80-year-old knocked over as he walked home from visit to grandson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Shetland pensioner died days after being hit by a car as he walked the short distance home from his grandson’s house.

Today 56-year-old Alexander Paton, of Vatshoull, Brough, pled guilty to causing the death of 80-year-old pedestrian Allister Sandison by careless driving.

Appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court, Paton had his sentence deferred for four weeks to allow a social worker time to produce a criminal justice report.

Mr Sandison, 80, died of head injuries two days after he was struck by Paton’s blue Toyota Yaris car at around 9.20pm on the evening of September 19, 2019.

The court heard that the pensioner was walking home the short distance between his grandson’s and his own home, after earlier coming off the inter-island ferry.

He was initially cared for by local people before being transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, where he died two days later.