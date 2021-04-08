Time standing still: Shetland clock stuck at 12 after cold weather breaks mechanism

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gale force winds and sub-zero temperatures have caused damage to the mechanism of an iconic Shetland clock.

As a result, the clock faces at Lerwick’s Town Hall are stuck at 12 for the time being.

According to Shetland Islands Council, the combination of northerly winds and freezing temperatures caused a build up of snow and ice on the hands.

This stopped them from turning, and resulted in a pin in the mechanism breaking.

Although this caused all four faces of the clock to stop, it thankfully prevented any further damage to the workings.

Staff at the town hall have now sourced new parts, which will be replaced as soon as possible.

For now though, the clock will remain stuck at 12, but will still chime every 15 minutes.