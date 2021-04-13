All adult residents on tiny remote Scottish island Fair Isle now vaccinated against Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

All adult residents of a tiny remote island between Orkney and Shetland called Fair Isle have now been fully vaccinated against Covid.

The 48-strong population of Fair Isle has been offered a second dose of the vaccine.

NHS Shetland flew in the Astra-Zeneca jab in a “wee box” and offered it to all over 18s due to the island’s distant location.

Fair Isle, which is 24 miles south of Shetland, has had no Covid cases since the pandemic began.

About 45 doses of the vaccine were given out over one session.

NHS Shetland’s director of community health and social care Brian Chittick told Good Morning Scotland why they needed to vaccinate the entire population despite the island having no cases.

He said: “Fair Isle was one of those areas in the UK where there were no confirmed Covid cases so we thought it was really important to continue that as a statistic moving forward so we were very keen that we went in and undertook the vaccine programme for all those who were entitled in one go.”

Residents there hope to welcome back tourists when it is safe to do so, with the island famous for its music and sociable people.

It took one morning for those eligible to be vaccinated to receive their second dose at the surgery there.

Nurse Kirsten Robson was one of two vaccinators who administered the jab.

Talking to GMS, she said: “It’s been great because we’ve had 10 days without a boat, so the boat managed to come in yesterday so we then had a boat and a full shop and now we have had our second vaccinations, the sun is out and the lambs are coming.”