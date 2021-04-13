Man arrested after woman assaulted on Skye

A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted at a house on Skye.
Police and forensics were spotted examining a house near the Broadford Co-op store last night.
Now, police have confirmed that a 29-year-old man had been arrested in a connection with an assault on a 27-year-old woman at the property.
He has also been arrested for bail offences.
The incident was reported to officers at about 11.20pm on Sunday.
A police spokesman confirmed that inquiries into the incident are “ongoing.”
