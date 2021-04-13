Wednesday, April 14th 2021 Show Links
Man arrested after woman assaulted on Skye

by David Walker
April 13, 2021, 9:27 am Updated: April 13, 2021, 12:09 pm
A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted at a house on Skye.

Police and forensics were spotted examining a house near the Broadford Co-op store last night.

Now, police have confirmed that a 29-year-old man had been arrested in a connection with an assault on a 27-year-old woman at the property.

He has also been arrested for bail offences.

The incident was reported to officers at about 11.20pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman confirmed that inquiries into the incident are “ongoing.”

