Two people being airlifted from fishing vessel emergency off Barra

Two people are being airlifted to hospital in Glasgow by the Coastguard after an emergency off Barra.

The Stornoway Coastguard airlifted one person from a fishing vessel in The Minch, while a second copter from Prestwick is understood to be preparing to winch another.

Both were expected to be flown to Glasgow for medical treatment.

Emergency crews were called at 8.55pm and the RNLI lifeboat from Barra was also sent to the scene, south of the island.

Details of the nature of the incident are yet to become clear.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “We are airlifting one casualty, directly to Glasgow.

“A second helicopter from Prestwick is preparing a second casualty to be winched.

“They are expected to be taken to Glasgow as well.

“We cannot say anything more about the incident at this time.”