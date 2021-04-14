Two people airlifted from fishing vessel emergency off Barra after being injured on-board

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people were airlifted to hospital by the coastguard after an emergency off Barra.

Stornoway Coastguard airlifted on person from a fishing vessel in the Minch, while a second copter from Prestwick winched another one.

Both were flown to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University for medical treatment.

It is understood they suffered crush injuries while on-board the vessel, although the severity of these injuries is not known.

Emergency crews were called at 8.55pm and the RNLI lifeboat from Barra was also sent to the scene, 12 miles south of the island.

Details of the nature of the incident are yet to become clear.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “We are airlifting one casualty, directly to Glasgow.

“A second helicopter from Prestwick is preparing a second casualty to be winched.

“They are expected to be taken to Glasgow as well.

“We cannot say anything more about the incident at this time.”