Four fire crews tackling wildfire on Orkney

Four fire crews are tackling a wildfire that has split into two fronts on Orkney.

The fire service was informed of the blaze near Finstown around 6.20pm with two crews from Stromness and two from Kirkwall sent.

A fire spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance at a wildfire in the area of Finstown, in Orkney.

“We have four pumps in attendance after an area of grass was reported on fire.

“There are two feats.

“The first sector is approximately 100 (328ft) to 150 metres (492ft) of grass on fire, with the other around 450metres (1476ft) long.”

More as we get it.

Earlier on Thursday, wo fire crews were tackling a wildfire near Mora.

The fire was reported around 5.20pm with a crew from Mallaig initially sent.

A second crew from Acharacle was requested to attend, with eight firefighters in total on scene.