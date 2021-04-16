Wildfires in the islands under control and extinguished

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two wildfires in the islands have been put under control and extinguished by fire crews.

A Skye fire crew was called out to a fire at Glen Brittle Forest at about 8.05pm and arrived on-scene shortly before 10pm.

Due to poor visibility, they had to watch what way the flames were travelled and were satisfied that there was “no threat to properties” as it was burning away from forestry.

A fire spokesman added: “The fire crew gave advice to local crofters and were happy with the fire when they left the scene.”

They came away from the forest at midnight.

Orkney wildfire

Meanwhile, four fire crews were called out to a wildfire in Orkney yesterday at about 6.20pm.

The blaze was near Finstown, and at its largest covered about four acres.

Crews tackled the flames before they were forced to retreat from the hillside due to poor lighting as darkness set in.

However, they managed to extinguish the fire before they left the scene at about 9.13pm.

An extreme wildfire warning for the north and north-east was issued by fire chiefs this weekend.

Wildfire warning: a very high – extreme risk of wildfire is in place across North-East, East and Central Scotland until 17th April.

An extreme risk of wildfire is also in place across Western Scotland from 15th – 17th April.

More details here: https://t.co/hAuN6MyLh9 pic.twitter.com/inpchQ5if6 — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) April 13, 2021

It is in place until Saturday, with people urged to avoid naked flames and campfires while outdoors.