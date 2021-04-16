Police investigate after man found dead in Skye near site of wildfire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead near the site of a wildfire on Skye.

The 85-year-old is understood to have been found dead outdoors in the Glen Eynort area at about 8pm.

His death is being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A wildfire was reported nearby around the same time on Skye, at the Glen Brittle forest.

Due to poor visibility, fire crews had to monitor which way the flames were travelled and were satisfied that there was “no threat to properties” as it was burning away from forestry.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of an 85-year-old man in the Glen Eynort area on Skye around 8pm on Thursday, 15 April.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”