Shetland ferries reintroduce cash payments

Cash payments have been reintroduced on Shetland ferries.

As of Monday, cash will once again be accepted for fare payments on all Shetland Islands Council ferries.

Payments will be taken on an “exact fare, no change” basis.

This means passengers who wish to pay by cash are asked to have the correct fare since no change will be given.

For regular travellers, account cards are still valid.

Members of the public are reminded that face coverings must be worn in enclosed spaces on ferries, including in passenger lounges and when interacting with the ferry crew.

Those commuting are also encouraged to stay in their vehicles wherever possible.