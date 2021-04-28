Wednesday, April 28th 2021 Show Links
Orkney road remains closed off after unexploded World War Two grenade is found

By David Walker
April 28, 2021, 9:01 am
A road in Orkney has been sealed off by police after an unexploded World War two grenade was found.

Back Road in Stromness has been cordoned off since yesterday afternoon following reports of ordnance being discovered.

It is understood that an unexploded grenade has been found, with bomb disposal experts expected on-scene today.

Residents in Stromness have been asked to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

The ordnance was found near the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus and will be taken to a beach to be detonated safely.

Road closures and diversions are in place in Stromness.

Inspector David Hall said: “We received a report of unexploded ordnance in the Stromness area of Orkney around 4.15pm on Tuesday, 27 April, 2021.

“A cordon and appropriate traffic management plan has been put in place.

“Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) have been contacted to check the item.”

