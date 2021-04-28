Orkney road remains closed off after unexploded World War Two grenade is found

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A road in Orkney has been sealed off by police after an unexploded World War two grenade was found.

Back Road in Stromness has been cordoned off since yesterday afternoon following reports of ordnance being discovered.

It is understood that an unexploded grenade has been found, with bomb disposal experts expected on-scene today.

Residents in Stromness have been asked to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

Residents in Stromness are asked to avoid the Back Road area due to a report of unexploded ordnance. A cordon has been put in place this evening and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been contacted to check the item. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/geLkUE4ykC — Orkney Police (@OrkneyPolice) April 27, 2021

The ordnance was found near the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus and will be taken to a beach to be detonated safely.

Road closures and diversions are in place in Stromness.

Due to a unexpected road closure in Stromness the Service8 will be unable to operate. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.#orkney @bbcorkney @OrkneyCouncil pic.twitter.com/3xVm869ZUZ — Stagecoach Highland (@StagecoachHLand) April 28, 2021

Inspector David Hall said: “We received a report of unexploded ordnance in the Stromness area of Orkney around 4.15pm on Tuesday, 27 April, 2021.

“A cordon and appropriate traffic management plan has been put in place.

“Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) have been contacted to check the item.”