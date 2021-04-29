Dog rescued from water after falling from cliff on Orkney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A dog has been rescued after falling from a cliff on Orkney.

Coastguards were scrambled after the dog fell from the cliff edge near South Ronaldsay.

Teams from Stromness, Kirkwall and St Margarets Hope were called to provide assistance, alongside Longhope lifeboat.

The incident was reported to the coastguard around 9.45am after a call was received from a member of the public.

The lifeboat crew was able to locate the dog before guiding rescuers on land to its location. They recovered the dog and transported the animal back up the cliff to its grateful owner.

Longhope Lifeboat operations manager Colin Bates said “There have been too many tragic incidents where people have got into difficulty at the coast when trying to rescue an animal.

“Members of the public should not hesitate to call for help instead of going to the rescue and putting themselves at risk.

“Call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The lifeboat returned to Longhope pier at just after midday and was cleaned and refuelled ready for service.

A coastguard spokesman said the dog was a little shaken and was due to be checked over by a vet, but was otherwise “safe and well”.

Rescue teams stood down around 12.30pm.