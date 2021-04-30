Channel 4 documentary to tell story of Western Isles lottery winners who bagged £3 million

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Channel 4 documentary will tell the story of a tiny Western Isles community’s incredible £3 million lottery win, and how their lives have changed since.

In January last year, the residents of Berneray and North Uist were astounded to learn they would be sharing the enormous jackpot after winning the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Two neighbours on Berneray – an island with only 140 residents – scooped £193,055 each when their postcode, HS6 5BJ, was announced as the winner.

Meanwhile, 99 other locals got amounts ranging from £21,425 to £64,275.

At the time, Pamela Macaskill, one of the two winners of the largest amount, said: “I’m just numb, my mouth is dry. I’m completely speechless.

“You just don’t believe it will ever happen. I mean that’s massive isn’t it. My palms have not stopped sweating.

“The whole place has been buzzing. It’s such a big amount for such a small community. I know pretty much everyone here. It means so much to all of us.”

Flora, a worker in the local Co-op store who won £21,425, said: “There’s nine of us in the Co-op, and eight of us have either won or know someone who did.”

Now the amazing win, and the events that followed, will be the subject of an hour-long documentary to be shown on Channel 4.

The Scottish Island That Won the Lottery will be produced by Firecrest Films, who also make the popular Peterhead-based series Fish Town, and Specky Productions, which is run by triple Scottish Bafta-winning director Anne-Claire Christie.

A description on the Channel 4 website says the show “follows the winners as they come to terms with their windfall, and explores how much it will change their lives, or how little”.

There is currently no confirmed transmission date for the programme, though the production website says it is “coming soon”.