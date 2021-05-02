Skye walker airlifted with suspected broken ankle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A walker on Skye has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon with a suspected broken ankle.

Emergency crews were alerted to the woman’s injury, on a coastal path, just before 2pm.

Police and Coastguard teams were required to assist her, with the Mallaig lifeboat also tasked to help transport crew onto land and assist with a stretcher due to the location.

A Coastguard spokesman said the woman has been taken by rescue helicopter to hospital.