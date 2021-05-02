Skye walker airlifted with suspected broken ankle

A walker on Skye has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon with a suspected broken ankle.
Emergency crews were alerted to the woman’s injury, on a coastal path, just before 2pm.
Police and Coastguard teams were required to assist her, with the Mallaig lifeboat also tasked to help transport crew onto land and assist with a stretcher due to the location.
A Coastguard spokesman said the woman has been taken by rescue helicopter to hospital.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe