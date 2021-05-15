Something went wrong - please try again later.

The richness of the Orcadian dialect will be celebrated in a new role for an island-based writer.

Applications are now open for the Orkney Scriever residency during the centenary of Orcadian poet George Mackay Brown.

The post is hosted by the National Library of Scotland which is teaming up with Orkney Library and Archive to give a writer the opportunity to develop creative work in Orcadian and acknowledge the islands as a stronghold for the Scots language.

Funded by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland, the postholder will receive a monthly fee of £1,250 for the year-long fixed-term residency.

High level of public engagement

The successful applicant will help raise the profile, understanding and appreciation of creative work in Orcadian and Scots by producing original work, as well as working alongside local communities in Orkney.

The new scriever will work remotely but will be involved in a high level of public engagement, both virtually and through public events as restrictions allow.

The residency is open to all creative disciplines for written work, including drama, poetry, songwriting and non-fiction and there will be the opportunity to research collections at both the National Library and Orkney Library and Archive.

Preserving cultural heritage

Karen Walker, principal librarian at Orkney Library, said: “Orkney Library & Archive are delighted that the 2021 Scriever residency will be held in the Library & Archive during this, the centenary year of George Mackay Brown.

“Promoting Orcadian dialect through original creative work all over Orkney, the Northern Isles and Scotland will allow our dialect to reach a wider audience and help preserve Orkney’s rich cultural heritage.

“By allowing the Scriever access to our local archive collection and that of the National Library of Scotland it will ensure that these collections become more visible and accessible to all.”

The application deadline is 9am Monday 24 May and more details can be found here