Pensioner, 87, dies following two-car crash in Orkney

A pensioner has died following a two-crash in Orkney

The 87-year-old man was involved in the incident on Junction Road, near the Orkney Library and Archive in Kirkwall.

He was the driver and only occupant of a black Smart car which was involved in a collision with a blue Audi S3 at about 3.55pm on Wednesday.

The male driver of the Audi was uninjured.

Officers from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit in Dingwall are currently in Orkney to carry out an investigation into the incident.

They are seeking dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash.

Sergeant David Miller said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends and everyone affected by this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2294 of 19 May.”