Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An offshore worker has been flown to hospital after taking ill on a rig north-east of Shetland.

Shetland Coastguard scrambled a helicopter to the rig after the alarm was raised at about 8am.

The helicopter landed an hour ago and he has been taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.