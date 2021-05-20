Western Isles Lottery windfall gives Stornoway horse statue the finishing touch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A much-loved Stornoway horse statue has been restored to its former glory.

Miss Porter’s weather-beaten days are almost behind her, and she looks ready for the prance-floor, with her vintage carriage and well-sculptured companion.

Crafted to partner the period cart, the 200kg piece was commissioned from Simon O’Rourke, who is based in Wales.

The transformation was funded from proceeds raised by the Western Isles Lottery Team.

The group runs a weekly online competition selling £1 lottery tickets. To date, £235,000 has been raised for projects across the Western Isles. Anyone across the UK can join in.

Strength of community spirit

Secretary Emma Henderson said it was great to see Miss Porter boasting a cart and driver to complement the newly-renovated Porter’s Lodge on Bayhead Street, where she is situated.

She said: “This is truly an example of the community coming together to improve the aesthetics of the town.

“Thanks to everyone’s efforts we will once again have a beautiful show piece at the heart of a very busy thoroughfare”.

Originally installed by Stornoway Amenity Trust in 1994, Miss Porter was in need of restoration.

She was starting to look a little rough around the edges and her original carriage had fallen into disrepair.

Restoration has breathed in new life

Mrs Henderson says a local artist will carry out final repainting work on the horse statue.

She explained that the replacement carriage was described by its former Doncaster antique-dealer owner to be an exceptional example of an original 19th century horse-drawn Victorian Rally Car.

And expressing her thanks to the Stornoway Trust and lottery ticket buyers, she said the display will be admired “for many more years to come, and plans are being drawn up to expand it further”.

