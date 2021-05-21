Pensioner killed in Orkney crash named

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pensioner killed in a two-car crash on Orkney has been named by police as Brian Whalley.

The 87-year-old died following a crash on Junction Road in Kirkwall at about 3.55pm on Wednesday.

He was from the town.

Mr Whalley was the driver and sole occupant of a black Smart car which was involved in a collision with a blue Audi S3.

The male driver of the Audi was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing, with police continuing their search for witnesses.

Sergant David Miller of the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Whalley’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2294 of 19 May.”